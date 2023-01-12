The NRL have confirmed they won't be introducing any new rules for the 2023 season, however they have tweaked a host of existing ones as the governing body attempt to add more clarification to the game.

The NRL's media release on Thursday states that 'the changes are designed to enhance the existing Laws and Interpretations which have led to a faster, more free-flowing and unpredictable game', adding clarification to a number of grey areas in the game.

Seven rules have been either altered or expanded on for the upcoming season, including a reduction in the amount of failed HIA's required to introduce a club's 18th man.

Grounding the ball: 'Tries will now be awarded if the ball rotates from the hand to the wrist or forearm provided there is no obvious separation between the ball and the hand or arm. The new interpretation will allow further clarity for officials when adjudicating grounding.'

The 18th man: An NRL club now requires just two failed head injury assessments in order to activate their 18th man, compared to the original three failed assessments when the rule was introduced.

Bunker intervention: The Bunker can now only intervene on foul-play incidents provided it is a reportable offence, lowering the amount of stoppages mid-match as well as subduing 'diving' in the game'

Captain's challenge: A captain can now challenge a call during any stoppage of play, as opposed to purely structured restarts as it was in 2022. The NRL have also clarified that captain's may make challenges at the end of each half provided the referee hasn't called half-time/full-time yet.

Offside at the scrum: An attacking team will be awarded a penalty if a defending side is offside during a scrum, as opposed to a set restart for the infringement previously. The attacking side will be offered the penalty, however they can opt to repack the scrum instead.

10m compliance: Defenders must have both feet behind or in-line with the referee when setting the defensive line. Referees will be able to repeatedly penalise defenders without the requirement of a mandatory sin-bin, however the sin-bin can still be used if the match official believes it's being done intentionally.

Held/release calls: Referees will offer a singular 'held' or 'release' in each completed tackle, as opposed to using both phrases separately for each tackle in 2022.

The NRL's Executive General Manager has thrown his full support behind the minor tweaks.

“While relatively minor, these changes will improve three elements of the game – player safety, the game presentation for fans and off-side compliance,” NRL Executive General Manager Graham Annesley said.

“We undertook a thorough review of the 2022 season, including consultation with the NRL Clubs, the RLPA and other stakeholders.

“The overriding feedback was the current interpretations are creating a faster and more free-flowing game, but there was a need to address some minor issues which have emerged.

“These changes will allow Clubs and players clarity on certain issues while also giving fans more entertainment and transparency as the game evolves in 2023.”