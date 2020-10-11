The NRL has confirmed the times and dates for next weekend’s preliminary finals.

Fresh off beating the Roosters in the semi-final, Canberra will face Melbourne for a spot in the Grand Final at 7:50 AEDT on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Both sides recorded victories in their previous two encounters this season, with the Raiders knocking off the Storm in May before Melbourne recorded a six-point win in July.

The winner will take on either Penrith or South Sydney who meet at 7:50 AEDT on Saturday night at ANZ Stadium.

The Panthers enter the game as favorites, having finished top of the ladder and defeating the Rabbitohs by eight points in their only meeting this year.

However, the Rabbitohs will be buoyed by two impressive wins over the Knights and Eels in the finals and their amazing record in their last 11 games.

Since their defeat to the Raiders at the end of July, Souths have won 9 of 11 games and have scored an average of 39.4 points in their wins.