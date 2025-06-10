The NRL have confirmed an almost unchanged officiating line up for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series to be played in Perth.

Touch judge Phil Henderson has been dropped in the only change to the officiating quartet, with Chris Sutton to take his place.

He will be partnered on the sideline once again by one of the NRL's leading touch judges in Dave Munro.

Ashley Klein will take charge of his 19th State of Origin match by being appointed yet again. The 45-year-old, who also refereed the 2021 World Cup final in England, is still seen by NRL officials as the leading referee in the game.

It's unclear who the NRL have as their second choice this year, but it's unlikely barring a major error or injury that Klein won't see out the series.

After being a surprise call up to the bunker in Game 1 of the series, Chris Butler will retain his place for Game 2 in Perth to oversee the video screens.

Butler has not officiated on field with the whistle for a number of weeks, but has continued to control games in the bunker during that time period, and is now seen as the leader in that field by NRL officials as he prepares for his second Origin game.

State of Origin 2025, Game 2 match officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Dave Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Chris Butler