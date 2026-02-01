The NRL have confirmed the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights will open the 2026 season in Las Vegas.

Down from four games last year, three will be played at Allegiant Stadium this year, with an English Super League match between Hull KR and Leeds to open proceedings.

That game will kick-off at 4pm (local), or 11am (AEDT), with the two NRL games to commence at increments of 2 hours and 15 minutes after that.

The Cowboys and Knights will commence at 1:15pm (AEDT), while the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons will start at 3:30pm (AEDT).

That means the Bulldogs and Dragons will be on free to air TV in Australia, while the Knights and Cowboys, as well as the Super League game, will be on Pay TV only.

In the USA, the Super League and first NRL game will be available on Fox Sports 2, while the Bulldogs and Dragons will be available on Fox Sports 1.

The week also includes plenty of other activations around Las Vegas, while a triple-header between the USA national youth, women's and men's teams, and the Scotland equivalents, will be played on the Friday local time.

Full Las Vegas rugby league schedule

Wednesday, February 25

NRL Vegas Schools Gala Day, 9am to 1pm (local time)

Thursday, February 26

NRL Las Vegas Nines (all day)

Friday, February 27

NRL Las Vegas Nines (all day)

USA Hawks vs Scotland - youth, 3:45pm (local time)

USA Hawks vs Scotland - women, 6pm (local time)

USA Hawks vs Scotland - men, 8:15pm (local time)

Saturday, February 28

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos, 4pm (local time), 11am (AEDT)

Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys, 6:15pm (local time), 1:15pm (AEDT)

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 8:30pm (local time), 3:30pm (AEDT)