The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the opening week of the finals.

In a surprise, Gerard Sutton has been overlooked not just for on-field duties, but also for a spot in the bunker during the opening week of the finals.

State of Origin referee Ashley Klein will take charge of Sunday's clash between the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos, while the other qualifying final in Melbourne between the Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs will be controlled by Adam Gee.

Grant Atkins and Todd Smith will take charge of the two elimination finals.

Klein has a game in the bunker, while Liam Kennedy also has one. In a further sign that Chris Butler could be again in line to officiate the grand final from the bunker, as he did during the Origin series, he is appointed to Klein's game off the field on Sunday.

Here are all the appointments for Week 1 of the finals.

 2025-09-12T09:50:00Z 
    $1.50   STORM TO WIN
 
BULLDOGS TO WIN   $2.60    
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2025-09-12T09:50:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLStormBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

 2025-09-13T06:05:00Z 
    $3.50   WARRIORS TO WIN
 
PANTHERS TO WIN   $1.30    
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2025-09-13T06:05:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLWarriorsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

 2025-09-13T09:50:00Z 
    $2.00   SHARKS TO WIN
 
ROOSTERS TO WIN   $1.80    
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
 2025-09-13T09:50:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLSharksRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-09-14T06:05:00Z 
    $1.70   RAIDERS TO WIN
 
BRONCOS TO WIN   $2.15    
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2025-09-14T06:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLRaidersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Chris Butler

