The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the opening week of the finals.

In a surprise, Gerard Sutton has been overlooked not just for on-field duties, but also for a spot in the bunker during the opening week of the finals.

State of Origin referee Ashley Klein will take charge of Sunday's clash between the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos, while the other qualifying final in Melbourne between the Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs will be controlled by Adam Gee.

Grant Atkins and Todd Smith will take charge of the two elimination finals.

Klein has a game in the bunker, while Liam Kennedy also has one. In a further sign that Chris Butler could be again in line to officiate the grand final from the bunker, as he did during the Origin series, he is appointed to Klein's game off the field on Sunday.

Here are all the appointments for Week 1 of the finals.

Adam GeeDavid Munro and Matt NoyenAshley Klein

Grant AtkinsChris Sutton and Phil HendersonLiam Kennedy

Todd SmithDrew Oultram and Michael WiseChris Butler

Ashley KleinZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Kieren IronsChris Butler