An all-female on-field officiating team will control the opening game of the 2024 Women's State of Origin series in Brisbane on Thursday evening.

Kasey Badger will take charge of the game, with Rochelle Tamarua and Tori Wilkie to carry the flags on the sideline for the encounter.

In what is the first three-match series for the women's game in history, the game will also carry historical value as a stand-alone encounter at Suncorp Stadium.

Badger, Tamarua and Wilkie will be joined by the fast-rising Wyatt Raymond in the bunker, while Nick Pelgrave is the referee on standby.

Interestingly, the NRL have left Belinda Sharpe out of the officiating team for the opening match of the women's series, with Sharpe instead to be a sideline official during the men's NRL clash between the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.

Raymond will back up his women's Origin bunker duties with a main referee performance in the same game between the Storm and Eels, while also being in the bunker for the Titans and Knights, while Badger is in for a busy weekend, touch judging the Sharks and Roosters clash before backing up in the bunker for the Tigers and Dolphins on Sunday evening.

Women's State of Origin Game 1 match official appointments

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave

The first game of the 2024 women's State of Origin series will be played on Thursday, May 16 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with kick-off set for 7:45pm (AEST).