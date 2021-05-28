NRL Rd 18 - Panthers v Eels
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Clinton Gutherson of the Eels looks on during the round 18 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

NRL clubs have been dealt another blow as Origin’s new 18th-man concussion substitute is set to drag an extra player away from their club duties, per The Sydney Morning Herald

Traditionally, the Blues and Maroons would pick their reserves from teams that had a bye in the round leading up to Origin.

But with the introduction of State of Origin’s new 18th-man concussion substitute, the likelihood of a reserve being needed has dramatically increased.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 18: James Tedesco of the Blues is seen after he collided with an opponent during game three of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on November 18, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Both NSW and QLD have been pushing strongly for the sub to be paid the full match fee of $15,000, in order to remove any restrictions on team selection.

The move will mean that the NRL clubs could likely lose another two players to Origin in order the fill the 18th-man spots.

For Parramatta, this could mean losing captain Clint Gutherson for their Round 13 clash against Newcastle if he is selected as 18th-man for the Blues.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 03: Clinton Gutherson of the Eels makes a break during the round eight NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys at Bankwest Stadium on July 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The new rule has been brought in under an increased focus to protect players from the long-lasting effects of concussion.

Game 1 of Origin is still due to take place on June 9th at the MCG with the NRL choosing to delay a decision on the opener, following the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in Victoria.