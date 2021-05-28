NRL clubs have been dealt another blow as Origin’s new 18th-man concussion substitute is set to drag an extra player away from their club duties, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Traditionally, the Blues and Maroons would pick their reserves from teams that had a bye in the round leading up to Origin.

But with the introduction of State of Origin’s new 18th-man concussion substitute, the likelihood of a reserve being needed has dramatically increased.

Both NSW and QLD have been pushing strongly for the sub to be paid the full match fee of $15,000, in order to remove any restrictions on team selection.

RELATED: Origin Watch: Predicted NSW side

The move will mean that the NRL clubs could likely lose another two players to Origin in order the fill the 18th-man spots.

For Parramatta, this could mean losing captain Clint Gutherson for their Round 13 clash against Newcastle if he is selected as 18th-man for the Blues.

The new rule has been brought in under an increased focus to protect players from the long-lasting effects of concussion.

Game 1 of Origin is still due to take place on June 9th at the MCG with the NRL choosing to delay a decision on the opener, following the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in Victoria.