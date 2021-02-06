The New Zealand Warriors are keeping off-contract Cowboy Scott Drinkwater in their sights as a potential replacement for the departing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, per NRL.com’s Dan Walsh.

While North Queensland remain hopeful of retaining Drinkwater’s services for the future, several NRL rivals are circling the 23-year-old, with the Warriors standing as the lead instigator.

Drinkwater’s flexibility between the halves, fullback and centres is an appealing factor to many interested clubs, with Tuivasa-Sheck set to leave a $1 million void in the No.1 jumper in Auckland.

Scott Drinkwater puts it on a dime for Tom Opacic and he does the rest.#NRL9s pic.twitter.com/2id1brTxl0 — NRL (@NRL) February 15, 2020

Despite Drinkwater’s desire to play in the halves, a tempting move to either the Warriors or a reported two interested Sydney clubs could lure the pacey Cowboy out of Queensland.

Drinkwater enjoyed a break-out season in 2020, amassing 19 try assists from his 16 games with North Queensland in what was a difficult campaign for the club.

The Cowboys will hope they can keep the former Storm playmaker, with star Jake Clifford set for Newcastle at the conclusion of this season.