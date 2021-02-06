NRL Rd 16 - Sharks v Cowboys
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Scott Drinkwater of the Cowboys runs the ball during the round 16 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Warriors are keeping off-contract Cowboy Scott Drinkwater in their sights as a potential replacement for the departing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, per NRL.com’s Dan Walsh.

While North Queensland remain hopeful of retaining Drinkwater’s services for the future, several NRL rivals are circling the 23-year-old, with the Warriors standing as the lead instigator.

Drinkwater’s flexibility between the halves, fullback and centres is an appealing factor to many interested clubs, with Tuivasa-Sheck set to leave a $1 million void in the No.1 jumper in Auckland.

Despite Drinkwater’s desire to play in the halves, a tempting move to either the Warriors or a reported two interested Sydney clubs could lure the pacey Cowboy out of Queensland.

Drinkwater enjoyed a break-out season in 2020, amassing 19 try assists from his 16 games with North Queensland in what was a difficult campaign for the club.

The Cowboys will hope they can keep the former Storm playmaker, with star Jake Clifford set for Newcastle at the conclusion of this season.