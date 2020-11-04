Newcastle are no longer looking to secure flyer James Roberts after his release from South Sydney, reports news.com.au.

Roberts had been linked to the Knights after a mutual agreement was reached with the Rabbitohs to release him on compassionate grounds.

The Knights are instead focused on retaining star halfback Mitchell Pearce.

The No.7 is currently contracted until the end of 2021 but as rumours circle of a return to the Roosters, the Knights are keen to re-sign him.

Pearce is set to be offered a long-term deal by Newcastle.

A meeting between club officials and the star will occur in coming weeks to settle the deal.

“I haven‘t been offered a contract yet beyond next year, and obviously there’s negotiations to go on, but I’m 100 per cent committed to the club,” Pearce said while speaking to ABC Radio

“I‘ve come up here, I love the club, I love living in Newcastle.

“So I‘m contracted next year, I’m looking forward to going to training, and I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Knights coach Adam O’Brien has assured Pearce that he club wants him to stay on beyond 2021.

“He’s got a business and a wedding to plan at the moment,” O‘Brien told ABC Radio in Newcastle.

“I’ve assured him the club will be sitting down with him to work out his future, which I’m sure is going to be here with the Knights.

“That’s why we’re not rushing into anything until we can sit down with Mitchell and find out where he sees things and then where we see things.

“When he comes back, and everybody is comfortable, we’ll sit down and get it done.

“He’s on contract for next year – it will certainly be done before then.”