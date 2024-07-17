A rival NRL club has reportedly opened talks with star NSW Blues forward Spencer Leniu.

Moving from the Penrith Panthers to the Sydney Roosters ahead of this season, Leniu has had a turbulent season with multiple ups and downs in the past six months but remains a weapon on the rugby league field.

Only eight matches into his Roosters career, the Samoan international and NSW Blues representative has turned into one of the best recruits in the competition alongside former teammate Stephen Crichton.

Free to negotiate with rival clubs on November 1 later this year, the Sydney Roosters have opened talks with Leniu in an attempt to keep him there for the long-term until at least the end of the 2028 season, per Fox Sports.

This comes as veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will retire at the end of the season and the Bondi-based club looks for someone to emulate his aggression and impact on the field.

Contracted until 2025, this would see Leniu earn a three-year extension and likely a salary upgrade on the $525,000 a season he is currently on.

Before his NSW Blues debut in the opening match of the Origin series, Leniu revealed to this publication that he hopes to remain at the Tricolours for the remainder of his career in the NRL.

"I'm happy at the Roosters," Leniu told Zero Tackle.

"I think it would be on their end if I was to leave, but if it's my choice, just with everything that I went through and them sticking by my side, I've got to repay them.

"I just want to be a part of that club, and I'm grateful to be a part of such a prestigious club like the Roosters right now, and it's got to be on their end if I'm going to leave, but if it's my choice, I'd want to be there for life."

While the Roosters only have three players - Zach Dockar-Clay, Michael Jennings and Daniel Tupou - off-contract at the end of 2024, they have nine players without a contract for next season.

Along with Leniu, the club's 2025 off-contract list includes NSW Blues representative James Tedesco and Connor Watson, New Zealand international Brandon Smith and young halfback star Sam Walker.