An NRL club have reportedly entered into talks with NSW Blues and Samoan international Junior Paulo as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.

A member of the Parramatta Eels leadership group alongside Mitchell Moses, Jack Williams and J'maine Hopgood, Paulo may be entering the final stages of his playing career, but the front-rower has shown that age hasn't slowed him down.

While he may not have played in the State of Origin arena for the past two seasons, Paulo played in every single match during this year's campaign and averaged just under 60 minutes per match.

Not only did his on-field leadership play a crucial role in the forward pack in every single appearance, but he also averaged 112 running metres, 28 tackles and nearly two offloads per match.

Currently off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, News Corp's Brent Read stated on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast that the Parramatta Eels have entered talks with front-rower Junior Paulo over a new contract.

Keeping him out of the reach of rivals, for whom he is allowed to speak and negotiate with, it will also see him remain in Blue and Gold colours for at least another 12 months as the club looks to compete for a premiership once again.

“I started my career here, I'd like to finish here as well,” Paulo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The club has given me every opportunity that's possible, on and off the field. With ‘Rylsey' [coach Jason Ryles] coming in, it's been a bit of a refresher for myself.

“You can see where he wants this club to go, and it's only right we repay him by trying to drive those key messages and the standards on the footy field.

“I'll do everything I can just to stay. I understand it's a business; I don't want to be that person who stands in the way of that next player coming through, but I do want to be a part of this club and help develop the next group coming through.”