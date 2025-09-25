The NRL finals may not be over, but the transfer market is already heating up, with one club pulling off major roster shake-up.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Dolphins have landed England skipper and international star George Williams.

The former Canberra Raiders playmaker quit the NRL four years ago, after an ugly fallout with head coach Ricky Stuart.

He returned to the Super League due to homesickness, but has made the drastic call of making his way back to Australia.

He will link up with the Dolphins on a two-year deal, in a move that boosts the club's leadership stocks as they look to make a finals push.

Dolphins fans will need to wait until 2027 for their new recruit to arrive in Redcliffe, though, as he is currently contracted until the end of 2026 with the Warrington Wolves.

He will be 32 years old when he arrives at the Dolphins, and is likely to partner rising superstar Isaiya Katoa in the halves.

The club was eager to get him over sooner but were unable to secure a release from the Wolves, resulting in the 2027 deal eventuating.