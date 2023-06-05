While Michael Maguire sits with Ricky Stuart in the Raiders coaching box, a new opportunity may have arisen that will see him once again be a head coach.

The coach that led the South Sydney Rabbitohs to their first premiership in 43 years, Maguire last had a disappointing stint at the Wests Tigers that saw his contract terminated.

Danny Weidler, via the Sydney Morning Herald, reports there are whispers regarding the Newcastle Knights and Maguire, with the former Souths coach having support to take the head coaching job.

Although the Knights are playing good footy recently and are in 11th place on the ladder, there could be pressure on Adam O'Brien if he doesn't finish the season strongly.

"The whisper is Michael Maguire has support to take the top job at the Knights if Adam O'Brien's team doesn't finish the season strongly," Weidler said.

"The problem for O'Brien's detractors is that he is doing just enough to keep his job."

"(However), Knights insiders fear Maguire could be too tough for the Newcastle playing group."

The current New Zealand Kiwis international coach, Maguire, began his coaching career in 2010 after an unsuccessful playing career that lasted seven years and 18 NRL games.

Taking over the Wigan Warriors in 2010, Maguire had a 76% win rate out of 70 games. This led Wigan to win the 2010 Super League Grand Final in his first season as coach, followed by winning the 2011 Challenge Cup in his second year.

Brought in as head coach of the Rabbitohs in 2012, he coached 153 games at the club- winning 85 games with a 56% winning rate. His time at Souths included winning the 2014 NRL Premiership 2015 Auckland Nines tournament, and the 2015 World Club Challenge.