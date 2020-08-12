The Roosters are among four sporting Sydney teams facing a potential rebrand.

NSW teams that don the Opera House’s imagery in their logos could face a $50,000 fee.

Ben Fordham Live heard that the Trust soon reduced this $50k fee, but a new amount has not been announced.

The Sydney Kings have already decided to rebrand, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, raising speculations around that the Swans, Sydney FC and Sixers will follow.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro spoke to 2GB and described the payment as a cash grab.

“The Opera House isn’t just for the elite through Sydney’s culture and arts, it actually represents every Australia.

“Having that logo used on sporting groups at a local [and] state level is absolutely the best way you can promote the Opera House and NSW.

“This $50,000 asking price is a joke, an absolute disgrace, it is a cash grab,” Deputy Premier Barilaro said.

The Sydney Opera House defended its decision in a statement to 2GB on Tuesday.

“Financial arrangements with our partners are commercial in confidence.

“The Opera House is a valued community asset and the iconic sales have become a globally recognised brand,” the statement read.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, we need to balance our support for other cultural entities with safeguarding one of our most valuable assets.”