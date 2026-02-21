The North Queensland Cowboys enter the 2026 NRL season as one of the competition's most under pressure teams, with a coach undoubtedly in the hot seat if things don't turn a corner.

Despite the talent on the roster, inconsistency has been the sticking point of Todd Payten's time in charge at the Townsville-based club, and while publicly he has the full support of the board, there is only so long that will remain the case privately.

The bottom line is the Cowboys underperformed in 2025, and not for the first time under Payten's coaching.

He leads a playing group with change - but not all that much - heading into 2026.

A key spine position is the big shuffle, but otherwise, the key components of the side are the same as 2025, and it will be up to Payten to shuffle the deck chairs, get his selections right, and find a way to have improvement across the board in 2026.

Here is how we expect the Cowboys to line up.

Recruitment report

Ins: Matthew Lodge (Manly Sea Eagles, 2026), Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers, 2026), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2028), James Walsh (The Dolphins, 2028)

Outs: Emarly Bitungane (London Broncos), Tom Duffy (Brisbane Broncos), Karl Lawton (Hull Kingston Rovers), Nicholas Lenaz (Townsville Blackhawk), Jordan McLean (retired), Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters), Semi Valemei (Castleford Tigers)

Off-contract at end of 2026: John Bateman, Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Harrison Edwards, Zac Herdegen, Mason Kira, Kaiden Lahrs, Matthew Lodge, Soni Luke, Sam McIntyre, Kai O'Donnell, Jaxson Paulo, Jaxon Purdue, Murray Taulagi

Full squad

John Bateman, Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Scott Drinkwater, Harrison Edwards, Zac Herdegen, Coen Hess, Mason Kira, Kaiden Lahrs, Zac Laybutt, Matthew Lodge, Soni Luke, Heilum Luki, Reed Mahoney, Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Kai O'Donnell, Jaxson Paulo, Jaxon Purdue, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Viliami Vailea, James Walsh

Supplementary contracts: Mason Barber, Xavier Kerrisk, Ethan King, Ronald Philitoga, Liam Sutton, Matthew Watts

Who plays where?

Fullback

Scott Drinkwater is the out and out fullback at the Cowboys.

The star has been the focal point of their attack in recent seasons, and while on the whole it hasn't been quite good enough, it's not through his fault.

He is involved in everything, creates most things good at the Townsville-based outfit, and will likely continue to do so in 2026.

If he runs into issues, Tom Chester is the likely next man up at the back, provided he can stay fit for a change, while depth beyond that heads into the development list, with Mason Barber impressing during the pre-season challenge.

Wingers

Murray Taulagi missed plenty of action in 2025, but will be back on deck to get the 2026 campaign going, locking up one of the wing spots for the Cowboys.

We expect Braidon Burns, who had a career-best year in 2025, to join him on the wing.

It's no sure thing though. Robert Derby will be snapping at his heels and pushing for game time throughout the course of the year.

Jaxson Paulo is the other option.

Centres

In the centres, it's going to very much depend on which role Jaxon Purdue plays, but if the Cowboys are being serious, he is a centre.

He impressed there in 2025, while not doing as much in the halves when he was handed opportunities.

Purdue locking up one side of the field means he will be joined by Zac Laybutt on the other, with Tom Chester, as he is at fullback, the first of the back-up options.

Powerhouse Viliami Vailea will also push for game time, while the Cowboys could also look to the versatile Jaxson Paulo.

Halves

With Purdue starting in the halves, it makes the equation in the most important positions on the field a simple one.

Tom Dearden is a walk-up starter, and should be joined by Jake Clifford.

Dearden, an Origin star, is the Cowboys most important player, with the only question being whether he plays the six or seven. In short, it doesn't really matter.

Jake Clifford joining him means Dearden is likely going to be in six, while Clifford, who played in more wins than losses last year, will control things.

The departure of Tom Duffy to the Brisbane Broncos means Zac Herdegen could push for a debut at some point this year, but the Cowboys depth beyond that is a little skinny.

Middle forwards

In the middle third, the anticipation is that Reuben Cotter and Jason Taumalolo will start at prop, bringing a hard-nosed edge and plenty of experience to the Cowboys.

John Bateman, who has spent most of his career on the edge, started transitioning into the middle third in 2025 and looked better for it. We are handing him the lock forward spot.

Coen Hess, who brings more experience, the arriving Matt Lodge, Griffin Neame, and versatile duo Sam McIntyre and Harrison Edwards mean the Cowboys have plenty of depth before you even mention names like Thomas Mikaele, Kaiden Lahrs and James Walsh.

Hooker

The departure of Reece Robson to the Sydney Roosters is immediately offset by the arrival of Reed Mahoney from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

An aggressive dummy half who doesn't take a step backwards for anyone, Mahoney will play big minutes for the Cowboys in the starting role.

The only question really is whether he plays the 80 each week.

He wants to, but we suspect the signing of Soni Luke from the Penrith Panthers could put paid to that idea.

Edge forwards

Heilum Luki will make another return from injury to start the 2026 season and should slot straight into the second-row with Bateman playing in the middle third.

We anticipate Jeremiah Nanai will hang onto his role on the other side of the park, with the duo desperate to put together a big season for the Cowboys are injuries and mixed form.

Harrison Edwards and Sam McIntyre - both versatile forwards - lead the back-up options, while John Bateman could also shift out wide if need be.

Unlike the middle third, the Cowboys are a little skinny for depth in the second-row, with Kai O'Donnell the only other recognised option.

Interchange

The bench could be a very versatile one for the Cowboys.

Coen Hess, Griffin Neame and Thomas Mikaele - who we have edging out Matt Lodge - are the likely out and out forward inclusions.

That leaves three spots, with Harrison Edwards and Sam McIntyre to claim two of them, while the other goes to Tom Chester as a versatile outside back option.

The best 19

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Braidon Burns

3. Zac Laybutt

4. Jaxon Purdue

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Tom Dearden

7. Jake Clifford

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Jason Taumalolo

11. Heilum Luki

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. John Bateman

Interchange

14. Harrison Edwards

15. Coen Hess

16. Sam McIntyre

17. Griffin Neame

18. Tom Chester

19. Thomas Mikaele