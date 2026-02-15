The New Zealand Warriors have had a mostly improved time of it since Andrew Webster took over as coach, but as always, consistency will be the key as the continually improving outfit launch into their 2026 season.

The Warriors, who missed the finals in 2024 after being knocked out just shy of a grand final appearance in 2023, were back in the finals last year, but it was a case of what could have been.

The Auckland-based outfit were flying through the first half and beyond of the season, but a season-ending ACL injury to halfback Luke Metcalf put paid to plenty of their plans, and they would ultimately wind up being knocked out by the Penrith Panthers in the opening week of the knockout rounds, despite having home ground advantage.

While it didn't come as a surprise given their form after Metcalf's injury, the Warriors head into 2026 needing to find a way to not be as reliant on their star halfback.

A handful of additions will add to their depth around the side though, while the talent in the forwards is undeniable as Webster's side look to push back into September.

Here is how we see the Warriors lining up in 2026.

Recruitment report

Ins: Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos, 2028), Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans, 2028), Jye Linnane (Newcastle Knights, 2028), Haizyn Mellars (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2028)

Outs: Bunty Afoa (Wests Tigers), Tom Ale (Penrith Panthers), Toby Crosby (Penrith Panthers), Kalani Going (Penrith Panthers), Moala Graham-Taufa (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Edward Kosi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Freddy Lussick (Penrith Panthers), Setu Tu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Rocco Berry, Tanah Boyd, Kurt Capewell, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Te Maire Martin, Marata Niukore, Taine Tuaupiki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Full squad

Mitchell Barnett, Rocco Berry, Tanah Boyd, Kurt Capewell, Erin Clark, Wayde Egan, Kayliss Fatialofa, James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford, Morgan Gannon, Leka Halasima, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Samuel Healey, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Jye Linnane, Te Maire Martin, Haizyn Mellars, Luke Metcalf, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore, Adam Pompey, Tanner Stowers-Smith, Taine Tuaupiki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Demitric Vaimauga, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Supplementary contracts: Jett Cleary

Who plays where?

Fullback

The fullback question is an intriguing one for the Warriors.

By past selections at the back-end of 2025, it has become evident that Andrew Webster wants to see Taine Tuaupiki playing first-grade.

The only way he is going to achieve that though is by moving Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to the centres and having another backline player miss out.

That is a negative on two fronts. Nicoll-Klokstad needs to be involved in the game. His running metres are critical, and he is best served at the back. The Warriors also have a host of talented outside backs to fill the centre and wing positions.

Nicoll-Klokstad should start, but under pressure.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who will be used elsewhere, can also slot in at fullback if need be.

Wingers

Experience and consistency for the Warriors is going to be the running theme on one side of the park, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak a guarantee to line up for the Auckland-based outfit.

The other side of the park should be owned by the arriving Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who joins after failing to get a proper run at the Gold Coast Titans in 2025. The try-scoring machine will need to up his defensive game quickly.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is the other one in the mix, but we have him elsewhere, while the Warriors do have plenty of depth out wide with Haizyn Mellars and Adam Pompey also in the mix.

Centres

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck fits into this side best in the centres, so should start the season there despite playing on the wing for much of 2025.

He should be joined in the centres by Ali Leiataua. The rising talent had a spot during the first half of 2025, before injury cruelled the second half of his year.

Adam Pompey and Haizyn Mellars, as they are on the wing, are options, while if he doesn't play at fullback, this is where Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will line up.

Rocco Berry, who has had more injuries than games in recent times, is another option, and, if things get desperate, Kurt Capewell could line up in the centres as he did plenty throughout 2025.

Halves

In the halves, Luke Metcalf is the walk up halfback, and should be joined by Chanel Harris-Tavita at five-eighth.

Metcalf will miss the start of the season with injury, and the suggestion is that it will be Tanah Boyd taking over in the number seven jumper.

Te Maire Martin, who could feature regularly throughout the year, can play at either six or seven, while Jye Linnane has made the move from the Knights and has plenty of potential.

Potential debutant and development player Jett Cleary has also been backed in as a possible debutant in 2026.

Middle forwards

The middle third will be led by the returning Mitchell Barnett, who missed the second half of 2025 with an ACL injury.

He is expected to be fit in Round 2.

He should be joined up front by another leader in James Fisher-Harris, who had a tremendous 2025 campaign - his first in Warriors' colours.

Erin Clark was another arrival in 2025 and became the lock of the year, so he will be expected to play big minutes again from jersey number 13.

Jackson Ford played a very strong role in the middle last year and could get more starting opportunities in 2026, while Morgan Gannon and Marata Niukore are both combo forwards and could spend time in the middle.

The Warriors' depth in the middle is outstanding, with the likes of Eddie Ieremie-Toeava, Tanner Stowers-Smith and Demitric Vaimauga all likely to be on the outside looking in.

Hooker

The dummy half will again be Wayde Egan. That much is not really up for dispute. Pending form over the first half of the year, he could well be in the mix to win an NSW Origin jersey come the middle of the year.

What is up for dispute is what's behind him given the departure of Freddy Lussick to the Penrith Panthers.

Samuel Healey, who played a handful of games in 2025, is the back-up option, but beyond that, it may be up to Te Maire Martin to slot into the number nine at times.

Edge forwards

A mix of experience and youth in the second-row for the Warriors.

Kurt Capewell will start on one side of the park following a 2025 season which saw his return to the Queensland Origin side, while boom youngster Leka Halasima will be on the other.

The duo both had phenomenal 2025 seasons and coach Webster will be hoping they simply pick up where they left off.

Morgan Gannon and Marata Niukore, as they were in the middle, are among the first back-ups, while Demitric Vaimauga can also play out wide.

Young gun Jacob Laban is the other option, and will be pushing for a lot more minutes this year.

Interchange

The six-man bench will be an intriguing one to watch for the Warriors. Te Maire Martin, and forwards Jackson Ford, Morgan Gannon and Marata Niukore should all be locks to feature permanently.

What happens with the other two spots remains to be seen.

We are going to take a couple of backs in Taine Tuaupiki and Tanah Boyd, but don't be surprised if a forward - one of Vaimauga or, Ieremia-Toeava or Stowers-Smith - features.

The best 19

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Luke Metcalf

8. Mitchell Barnett

9. Wayde Egan

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Leka Halasima

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Jackson Ford

16. Morgan Gannon

17. Marata Niukore

18. Taine Tuaupiki

19. Tanah Boyd