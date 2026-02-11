The Manly Sea Eagles will head into 2026 as one of the teams with plenty to prove, but plenty to lose if it goes pear-shaped.

The men from the Northern Beaches could well paint one of the more intriguing pictures in 2026.

Anthony Seibold is, without doubt, a coach under pressure, while it's also the commencement of a new era as Daly Cherry-Evans plays at another club for the first time in his 352-game career, of which every single has one has been with the Manly number seven on his back.

There are other major selection conundrums for Manly too.

Tom Trbojevic's long-term position is up in the air, while Jake Trbojevic's future amid concussion problems will also play out this year.

Youngsters are ready to break out, and so too are some of the other signings at the club, which will help in the depth department across the 17.

Here is how we see Manly lining up in 2026.

Recruitment report

Ins: Zach Dockar-Clay (Sydney Roosters, 2026), Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders, 2028), Kobe Hetherington (Brisbane Broncos, 2029), Blake Wilson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2027)

Outs: Josh Aloiai (retired), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Michael Chee-Kam (retired), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters), Lachlan Croker (retired), Aitasi James (released), Matthew Lodge (North Queensland Cowboys), Dean Matterson (Super XIII), Chris Patolo (Huddersfield Giants), Toafofoa Sipley (Warrington Wolves), Tommy Talau (Sydney Roosters), Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity), Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega (North Sydney Bears)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Nathan Brown, Zach Dockar-Clay, Aaron Schoupp, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jake Trbojevic

Full squad

Luke Brooks, Nathan Brown, Ethan Bullemor, Zach Dockar-Clay, Clayton Faulalo, Jamal Fogarty, Reuben Garrick, Hugo Hart, Kobe Hetherington, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Simione Laiafi, Onitoni Large, Zaidas Muagututia, Caleb Navale, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Aaron Schoupp, Jake Simpkin, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Corey Waddell, Joey Walsh, Navren Willett, Blake Wilson

Supplementary contracts: Paul Bryan, Josh Feledy, D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, Jackson Shereb, Brandon Wakeham

Who plays where?

Fullback

The fullback question for the Sea Eagles heading into 2026 is an intriguing one.

Tom Trbojevic has been the long-term option, but his fitness, as always, is the concern for the new campaign.

The idea of him playing in the centres has been floated, and indeed trialed, more than once, by coach Anthon Seibold.

The temptation to continue it in 2026 will only grow with the emergence of Lehi Hopoate.

For now, we will say Trbojevic stays at the back, but don't be surprised if it flips at some point.

Reuben Garrick is the other key option at fullback.

Wingers

With Hopoate overlooked at fullback, he will slot straight onto the wing for Manly.

That doesn't come as a huge surprise, with the rising star putting together impressive performances regularly in 2025.

He should be joined by towering winger Jason Saab, who knows how to run and find the tryline, but needs to work on his defence and ball handling.

He'll need to do it quickly too given the Sea Eagles have signed Blake Wilson from the Bulldogs, and Clayton Faulalo also sits in the squad.

Centres

In the three-quarters, Tolutau Koula and Reuben Garrick should be the easiest pick in the side.

Garrick could be called upon at either fullback or on the wing, but is unlikely to shuffle a great deal in his final season on the Northern Beaches before moving to the Bondi-based Sydney Roosters.

Koula, on the other hand, has been one of the NRL's best centres in recent times and there is no reason to see his power packed game going anywhere this year.

Clayton Faulalo, Aaron Schoupp, Ben Trbojevic and development player Josh Feledy all shape as options to slot into the centres.

Halves

The departure of Daly Cherry-Evans means the Sea Eagles will have a new-look halves combination.

Cherry-Evans has been the number seven for well over a decade, but will be replaced by Jamal Fogarty in 2026.

The former Raider has plenty of work to do in filling Cherry-Evans' boots, but is coming off an excellent season for the Raiders where he guided the Green Machine to the minor premiership.

Luke Brooks will again play at five-eighth, looking to build on the new lease on life he has found away from the Tigers.

Young gun Joey Walsh is now in the Top 30 and appears the most likely back-up option. Onitoni Large is also working his way through Manly's system.

Middle forwards

Manly will be sweating on Taniela Paseka being at full fitness to lead the club through the middle third in 2026.

He should be joined up front by Jake Trbojevic, who is no longer a lock forward option.

His move into the prop role should see recruit Kobe Hetherington walk straight into the lock position.

Siosiua Taukeiaho had a strong 2025 and is also an option, while Ethan Bullemor is also in the mix.

Simione Laiafi headlines the young talent at the club in the middle third, while Caleb Navale should push for more minutes this year.

Hooker

Lachlan Croker's retirement creates an intriguing question for Manly at number nine in 2026.

Jake Simpkin is the most likely player to feature, but he certainly isn't the only option.

The former Queensland junior State of Origin player will need to realise his potential in 2026 to hold off Zaidas Muagututia, who by all reports has had an exceptional pre-season and is banging down the door for a spot.

Zach Dockar-Clay has also moved from the Roosters to the Sea Eagles and can't be discounted.

Edge forwards

Manly have one of the best second-rowers in the competition in Haumole Olakau'atu, and there is no real doubt over the other spot either with Ben Trbojevic now rapidly building into his career.

Ethan Bullemor, who can also play in the middle, is one of the leading candidates to come into the side if need be, while the experienced Corey Waddell is another option.

Aaron Schoupp has re-invented himself into a second-rower, while Hugo Hart progresses to the Top 30 and could feature at some point.

Interchange

We tend to think Manly will go with a specialist dummy half and three forwards to start their bench.

Zach Dockar-Clay gets the nod at 14, with Ethan Bullemor, Sioisua Taukeiaho and Corey Waddell all likely to feature.

Beyond that, Blake Wilson and Joey Walsh are our picks for the extra two spots on the bench, but don't be stunned if Manly look at an extra forward option in Navale, or even Aaron Schoupp for some versatility.

The best 17

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Lehi Hopoate

3. Reuben Garrick

4. Tolutau Koula

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Jamal Fogarty

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Jake Simpkin

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Ben Trbojevic

13. Kobe Hetherington

Interchange

14. Zach Dockar-Clay

15. Ethan Bullemor

16. Siosiua Taukeiaho

17. Corey Waddell

18. Blake Wilson

19. Joey Walsh