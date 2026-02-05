The Canterbury Bulldogs come into the 2026 season under an enormous microscope.

Improvement was the name of the game for the first half of 2025, with the blue and white backing up their drought breaking finals appearance of 2024 to lead the competition at one stage.

But then things went south.

The draw got a little bit tougher, the travel came in bunches, and Cameron Ciraldo bewilderingly made wholesale changes to the spine that was at the top of the competition.

The Bulldogs weren't bad during the second half of the season, but they certainly weren't as good, and eventually were knocked out of the finals in straight sets after clinging onto a top four berth at the end of the regular season.

Canterbury come into 2026 with major expectations, but also major questions around the way their spine will line up, and whether the forward pack are good enough to deliver a Provan-Summons trophy to Belmore.

Here is how the squad shapes up for 2026.

Recruitment report

Ins: Kade Dykes (Cronulla Sharks, 2026), Sean O'Sullivan (The Dolphins, 2027), Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights, 2029)

Outs: Tom Amone (released), Drew Hutchison (Oak Flat Eagles), Reed Mahoney (North Queensland Cowboys), Kurtis Morrin (Gold Coast Titans), Joseph O'Neill (St George Illawarra Dragons), Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons), Luke Smith (London Broncos), Ryan Sutton (released), Blake Taaffe (Castleford Tigers), Blake Wilson (Manly Sea Eagles)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Kade Dykes, Lipoi Hopoi, Samuel Hughes, Zyon Maiu'u, Kurt Mann, Marcelo Montoya, Jonathan Sua, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jack Todd, Connor Tracey, Enari Tuala, Jake Turpin, Patrick Young

Full squad

Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Josh Curran, Kade Dykes, Lachlan Galvin, Harry Hayes, Bailey Hayward, Lipoi Hopoi, Samuel Hughes, Viliame Kikau, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Finau Latu, Zyon Maiu'u, Kurt Mann, Marcelo Montoya, Sean O'Sullivan, Jacob Preston, Jaeman Salmon, Jonathan Sua, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Leo Thompson, Jack Todd, Connor Tracey, Enari Tuala, Sitili Tupouniua, Jake Turpin, Mitchell Woods, Bronson Xerri, Patrick Young

Supplementary contracts: Sosaia Alatini, Fletcher Baker, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Alekolasimi Jones, Jethro Rinakama, Logan Spinks, Jack Underhill

Who plays where?

Fullback

The arrival of former Cronulla Sharks player Kade Dykes does at least create a question and some depth for Canterbury, but it's likely to be a fairly easy one to answer.

Connor Tracey rubber stamped his authority on the club's number one jumper last year and won't be relinquishing it unless he falls off a cliff.

One of the game's most consistent quiet achievers, Tracey will look to go a new level in 2026.

Dykes will miss the start of the season injured, likely meaning Jacob Kiraz could be in line for a shuffle if there are injury issues.

Some have speculated Matt Burton could play at the back, but cold water has been poured on that idea, while the idea of Stephen Crichton playing fullback has been buried long ago.

Wingers

On the wings, Marcelo Montoya and Jacob Kiraz will again line up without so much as a dispute.

Montoya has been consistent since returning to the Bulldogs from the New Zealand Warriors, while Kiraz could well be a NSW State of Origin winger this year after excellent form over the last two seasons, albeit marred by injury.

Enari Tuala remains part of the Bulldogs' squad and will likely be the first man called upon if there is a need to change, while young winger Jonathan Sua probably isn't all that far away from pushing his case.

Jethro Rinakama, surprisingly still on a development deal, had some nice moments in 2025 and is likely to be the other option.

Centres

In the centres, Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri locked up the two jerseys last year, and will continue in the roles heading into 2026.

Like on the wings, versatile back Enari Tuala is likely to be the first man called upon if there are issues.

Some will suggest Matt Burton could play in the centres, but that would ultimately be to the detriment of the team with one of Xerri or Crichton missing out, however, it could come to be at some point in the season, particularly if Cameron Ciraldo feels the need for change in the halves.

Halves

The departure of Toby Sexton means the Bulldogs will likely continue what they started at the back end of 2025, with Lachlan Galvin playing at halfback.

He is set to be joined in the halves by five-eighth Matt Burton, who should be a walk-up starter in the number six to start with. His potential versatility, as well as the fact Galvin is a five-eighth by trade, could see change during the season though.

If Galvin is to play in the six, then that would open the door for young gun Mitchell Woods, who at one point was also being chased by rugby union and AFL, to play at halfback. He will, however, start the season injured.

Sean O'Sullivan is the other option, having joined Canterbury from the Dolphins during the off-season.

Middle forwards

Leo Thompson's arrival from the Knights should lock up one of the starting prop spots, while it's extremely difficult to see Max King, who made an Origin debut in 2025, losing his grip on the other.

Kurt Mann, who debuted for Queensland in 2025, should start at lock.

Beyond the starters, the Bulldogs do have some handy depth available to them. The versatile Josh Curran and Sitili Tupouniua can both play in the middle, while Jack Todd will push for more game time this year.

Finau Latu is an excellent pick up from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Samuel Hughes will be out to get back to his best, Lipoi Hopoi impressed in 2025, and Daniel Suluka-Fifita will provide aggressive depth through the middle third when called upon.

Hooker

The departure of Reed Mahoney means the number nine jumper at Belmore is now Bailey Hayward's.

His efforts playing 80 minutes to date haven't been quite up to scratch, but it does appear that is the role which has been mapped out for him.

The Bulldogs have Jake Turpin and youngster Patrick Woods as the most likely additional options, while development player Gordon Chan Kum Tong has also joined from Manly and will be pushing to further his career.

Edge forwards

Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston are two more locked in faces for this Bulldogs' side which, outside of the spine, is relatively well settled.

The edge forwards are backed up well the same way the middles are with Josh Curran and Sitili Tupouniua both providing plenty of versatility.

Jaeman Salmon was solid throughout 2025 and will feature again for the Bulldogs even if not in the starting side, while the club also have rising talents Harry Hayes and Zyon Maiu'u at their disposal.

Interchange

Noting the extension off the bench to 19, Canterbury will likely run with the same structure for the first four players as they did last year.

Utility forward Jaeman Salmon will be joined by Josh Curran, Sitili Tupouniua and Harry Hayes.

Whether that's a little small is up in the air, but with Curran and Tupouniua able to play across the forward pack, it does feel relatively well balanced.

The final two spots we expect to go to backs, with Mitchell Woods and Kade Dykes to be considered. Given they are both injured to start the season though, Canterbury may well go with Sean O'Sullivan and Enari Tuala, or could yet name an extra forward to give one of their youngsters - Finau Latu or Jack Todd likely at the head of the list - extra NRL exposure.

The best 19

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Lachlan Galvin

8. Leo Thompson

9. Bailey Hayward

10. Max King

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Jaeman Salmon

15. Sitili Tupouniua

16. Josh Curran

17. Harry Hayes

18. Mitchell Woods

19. Kade Dykes