The Newcastle Knights head into 2025 with plenty to prove after sneaking into the finals last year, but again having an over-reliance on Kalyn Ponga to produce much of what went right.

In each of the last two years, the Knights have spent time looking like a rugby league team without a shadow of a clue while Ponga has spent time injured on the sidelines, and time looking a fringe top four contender with Ponga on the field.

That is the enormous level of difference the star fullback makes to his side, but it's time for others to stand up in the Knights' system, including coach Adam O'Brien.

He seemed to have a revolving door policy in the halves last year and needs to settle on a first-choice combination for 2025, while other players with experience need to have far better showings than what they produced throughout 2024.

The Knights, on paper, are far from the worst team in the competition, but with the issues that plagued them through 2024 continuing into a new campaign, and forward pack enforcer Daniel Saifiti having departed, there is a very real chance they will be battling to avoid the tag if Ponga spends any length of time out.

Here is how Zero Tackle expect to see the Knights line up in 2025.

Recruitment report

Ins: Taj Annan (rugby union, 2027), Matt Arthur (Parramatta Eels, 2027), Francis Manuleleua (Penrith Panthers, 2027), James Schiller (Canberra Raiders, 2027), Siteni Taukamo (Cronulla Sharks, 2025)

Outs: David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards), Jed Cartwright (Hull FC), Tom Jenkins (released), Myles Martin (Canberra Raiders), Fletcher Myers (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daniel Saifiti (The Dolphins), Enari Tuala (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Re-signed: Bradman Best (2027), Thomas Cant (2026), Mat Croker (2025), Dane Gagai (2027), Tyson Gamble (2026), Cody Hopwood (2028), Brodie Jones (2025), Dylan Lucas (2027), Jermaine McEwen (2027), Jacob Saifiti (2027)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Jayden Brailey, Mat Croker, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington, Brodie Jones, Riley Jones, Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce, Sebastian Su'a, Siteni Taukamo

Full squad

Taj Annan, Matt Arthur, Bradman Best, Jayden Brailey, Thomas Cant, Jack Cogger, Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington, Cody Hopwood, Brodie Jones, Riley Jones, Dylan Lucas, Francis Manuleleua, Greg Marzhew, Jermaine McEwen, Kai Pearce-Paul, Kalyn Ponga, Will Pryce, Jacob Saifiti, James Schiller, Fletcher Sharpe, Sebastian Su'a, Siteni Taukamo, Leo Thompson

Supplementary contracts: Wilson De Courcey, Jye Linnane, Kyle McCarthy, Tyrone Thompson, Connor Votano

Who plays where?

Fullback

There are no two ways about it, the Knights rely heavily on Kalyn Ponga to set the tone at both ends of the park from fullback.

And in a massive credit to the Queensland Origin star, he is absolutely one of the best players in the competition.

He would star at fullback at virtually every club in the game, and most of the time - when he is fit that is - deserves his seven-figure pay packet.

If Ponga is injured at any point, then Fletcher Sharpe, who took over from him at points during the second half of 2024, should be the next man up.

Englishman Will Pryce also has the ability to play at fullback and could impress if given the opportunity at any point. He could well wind up being the main back-up with Sharpe to be used elsewhere in the side.

Wingers

Greg Marzhew and Fletcher Sharpe should be the first-choice wingers for Adam O'Brien throughout the course of the 2025 campaign.

Marzhew is a powerhouse in the outside backs. He has an ability to find the tryline, but brings so much more than that to the side with his running metres and line-breaking ability.

While we have named Sharpe to start on the wing, that is no guarantee to be the way it flows throughout the season given his ability to play elsewhere in the side. There has been chat he could feature at five-eighth, and certainly if Ponga is injured, fullback will be his calling card.

Should that play out, then the likes of Canberra recruit James Schiller and ex-rugby player Taj Annan are the most likely options to feature on the wings.

Centres

Like the other positions, there are reasonably clear cut first choice options in the centres for the Knights, with Dane Gagai and Bradman Best the most likely to feature.

Gagai brings with him mountains of experience, although a need to find better form in 2025 if he is going to hold onto his position, while Best is an Origin calibre player. Still young, Best was rated as the best junior in the game when he was making his way through the ranks, and is starting to recognise that potential now.

Like on the wing, James Schiller and Taj Annan are the most likely players to feature in the centres if there are injury issues, with the Knights looking well and truly short on depth through their outside backs.

Halves

The halves are the biggest question for the Knights heading into 2025, as they were in 2024.

That is because there are too many cooks, and quite frankly, not enough chefs.

The six and seven were a walking disaster in the Hunter last year. Adam O'Brien simply couldn't work out who he wanted in his most important positions and it stopped any flow or rhythm from being developed.

2025 promises more of the same. Tyson Gamble, Phoenix Crossland, Jackson Hastings, Will Pryce, Jack Cogger and now Fletcher Sharpe have all put their hand up in the fight for the two jerseys.

We tend to think the best combination is going to come in the form of Tyson Gamble and Jack Cogger, but it really is as much of a guessing game as any selection debate anywhere in the competition.

Whatever way O'Brien goes, he needs to settle on his first-choice and stick with them for better or worse.

Middle forwards

In the middle third, the Knights are a little more stable despite the off-season departure of Daniel Saifiti who has joined the Dolphins.

Leo Thompson, heading into his final year with the Knights before making his way to the Bulldogs, will lock down one of the prop spots. Jacob Saifiti has turned into the forward pack leader in recent seasons and should have a mortgage on the other prop spot in the run on 13.

Elsewhere, Adam Elliott will run out at lock as he looks to match the form he has shown in recent years since switching from the edge of the park.

Mat Croker is the most likely back-up option to the run on group in the middle for the Knights with the ability to play at prop or lock.

Beyond that, there is a host of young talent making its way through the squad, with Sebastian Su'a, Paul Bryan and Cody Hopwood likely the next three options to push for minutes in the top grade.

Jack Hetherington is also an option in the middle, although spends most of his time in the second-row these days.

Hooker

Jayden Brailey again comes into the 2025 season as the Knights' first-choice dummy half, but with far less certainty than what has been the case in recent years.

The experienced hooker has had a stack of injury issues during his time in the Hunter, and the club have reportedly tapped him on the shoulder to suggest this will be his final year at the club.

That seemed to be all but confirmed when the signing of Matt Arthur was completed from the Parramatta Eels over the off-season.

He will serve as the first-choice in case of injury to Brailey this year, while Phoenix Crossland can also feature at hooker, and has been more than serviceable there in recent times.

Riley Jones is the other dummy half within Newcastle's squad.

Edge forwards

On the edge, the Knights have three options in the running to take up the two starting spots, with Tyson Frizell, Dylan Lucas and Kai Pearce-Paul all in the mix.

Whichever way they go in the starting side, all three should play on a week-to-week basis.

We have given the starting spots to Frizell and Pearce-Paul, who was solid in his first season out from England, but will need to find a new level if he wants another contract for 2026 and beyond in the NRL.

Dylan Lucas is next, then the likes of Brodie Jones and Jack Hetherington bring experienced depth options to the squad.

Like in the middle third, the Knights have a host of young talent waiting in the wings, with Jermaine McEwen, Thomas Cant and Francis Manuleleua, who the club have snagged out of Penrith's junior system, all pushing for minutes.

Interchange

Phoenix Crossland, having missed out on a spot in the halves, should feature prominently from the bench to start the 2025 season given his ability to play at hooker or in the middle at a pinch.

Dylan Lucas and Mat Croker are also unlucky to miss the run on side and will serve important roles from the interchange bench instead.

The final spot comes down to balance for O'Brien, with Jack Hetherington and Brodie Jones the two most likely options - we have gone with Jones, but don't be surprised if it goes the other way.

O'Brien could also yet decide to hand minutes on the regular to one of the youngsters floating around the club, particularly in the middle. Paul Bryan likely leads that charge.

The best 17

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Fletcher Sharpe

3. Dane Gagai

4. Bradman Best

5. Greg Marzhew

6. Tyson Gamble

7. Jack Cogger

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Leo Thompson

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

13. Adam Elliott

Interchange

14. Phoenix Crossland

15. Dylan Lucas

16. Mat Croker

17. Brodie Jones