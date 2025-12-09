Curtis Scott, a former NRL centre for the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm, has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crime that happened nearly six months ago.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Scott has been charged with multiple offences of driving under the influence of alcohol, mid-range drink-driving and negligent driving and has been ordered to face Sutherland Local Court in January.

It is understood that he was allegedly over the limit when he crashed his ute into several trees on the evening of June 15 at Bonnet Bay in Sydney before allegedly fleeing the scene.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Scott notched up 72 first-grade matches for the Melbourne Storm (2016-19) and Canberra Raiders (2020-21).

However, he is more well-known for his off-field dramas, which have seen him have several run-ins with New South Wales police over the years.

In 2020, he was arrested near the Sydney Cricket Ground and charged with six offences, including two counts of assaulting a police officer.

In 2022, Scott was convicted and fined over domestic violence offences committed against his former girlfriend and was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

In 2023, he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and pleaded guilty but avoided a conviction.

He is due to face court on January 15 on his most recent charge.