The NRL has approved Tyson Frizell’s move from the St George Illawarra Dragons to the Newcastle Knights, reports The Daily Telegraph.

In late March, Frizell agreed to a three-year $2.1 million deal with the Knights. However, the deal is yet to be officially announced after the NRL suspended all contract negotiations during the competition shutdown.

When the deal was revealed by The Daily Telegraph in late March, furious fans took to social media to question how a contract could be signed for 2020 and beyond when there was a hiatus on all deals being put through.

Frizell took to Twitter to confirm his new contract, posting: “I have signed and agreed to the terms but due to the current circumstances it has not been registered with the NRL.

“With respect to the media and fans, I would like to make no further comment on my contract until the appropriate time.”

In an interview in April, Dragons coach Paul McGregor left the door ajar for Frizell to remain at the club.

“I’m not sure whether that contract has been registered yet or how that goes, but he’s always welcome to stay if he likes,” McGregor said.

Official confirmation from the Knights is set to come out in the coming days after the NRL approved the contract.