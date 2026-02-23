The NRL has released its annual report for 2025, highlighting the dramatic increase in attendances, revenue, and exposure during the last year.

It has solidified the bold claims of the greatest sport in Australia by ticking all the right boxes at the front office.

It has also been revealed in an NRL Press Release that they are in the strongest financial position in the code's history.

One of the key highlights was that the total revenue record was smashed out of the park, recorded at $845.6 million, which has seen a $100 million increase from the year prior.

It has seen a 116% increase since 2016, a key indication that Rugby League is on the right trajectory in the NRL's ambitions to globalise the franchise.

The record-breaking success will allow for further pathways and junior development to grow, along with the ability to strengthen the sport in other areas of the world.

ARL Chairman Peter V'landys was all praise for the record-breaking efforts, saying it was a massive win for the rugby league ecosystem in Australia and the Pacific.

“The season delivered extraordinary performance outcomes for Rugby League, cementing our now established position as Australia's – and the Pacific's – number one sport,” Mr V'landys said.

“The strategies of the Australian Rugby League Commission and strong financial management has enabled funding for Players, Clubs, States and grassroots to continually grow, while also increasing our capacity to invest further into new revenue generating assets.

“Financially, the game has never been stronger. Consistent annual increases in revenue and surpluses have compounded over consecutive years, enabling increased funding for Players, Clubs, States and grassroots, while also increasing our capacity to invest further into new revenue generating assets."

Some of the other statistics of the report are as follows:

Record Distributions to clubs, players, states and development: Distributions were $562.3 million, having increased by $85.2m compared to the prior year. Since 2016 distributions have increased by $358.2 million or 175%.

Record operating surplus: A record surplus of $64.8 million in 2025. This is the 5th consecutive year of a positive surplus, with cumulative surpluses over that period totalling $291.3 million.

Record financial position: The ARLC's financial position continues to improve considerably, with net assets now $387.3 million, up 20 per cent on the prior year and up $329.8 million or 573% since 2016.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo was also satisfied with the state of the code, saying its strength in Australia and the Pacific has yielded the best entertainment product possible, praising the significant participation in female and youth pathways.

“After another record-breaking year, Rugby League is strong, healthy and vibrant," Mr. Abdo said.

“More people are watching Rugby League than ever before. More people are playing Rugby League than ever before. Whichever metric you choose, our overall results reflect those core strengths.

"Participation in Rugby League continued to grow strongly in 2025, with total participation reaching 1.12 million. Female participation also reached an important milestone, rising by 10 per cent to more than 50,000 registered players. Club participation hit a record high of 207,744 registered participants, while a further 829,347 children engaged with the game via school programs."

It is estimated that there are 12.1 million fans of rugby league, which is a 10% increase from the year before.

Along with 224.2 million cumulative average viewers across Australia and New Zealand (9.5% yearly increase), the NRL has claimed the title of the best sporting competition in the country.