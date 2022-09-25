The NRL has unofficially responded to concerns related to the preliminary final between the Parramatta Eels and North Queensland Cowboys, in particular the seemingly forward pass that resulted in the opening try of the contest.

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley was careful with his words on Sunday afternoon when addressing the contentious pass, while also advising that the NRL was nowhere near a point where they'd be introducing forward pass technology to the Bunker.

The pass in question wasn’t aided by the fact that Moses was facing backwards when he released the ball. Though the motion and positioning no doubt enhanced the appearance of a forward pass, Annelsey was cautious not to buy into the hyperbole.

“I think there has been some exaggeration about that, in terms of how far people are claiming it went forward,” Annesley told the Daily Telegraph, in response to claims from Channel 9’s Paul Vautin that the ball had gone six metres forward.

“I noted Todd Payten’s comments after the game where he said he thought it was OK.”

Annesley said the incident would be further analysed, but the NRL still has no plans to introduce forward pass technology to the Bunker any time soon.

“We are still discussing it with companies,” Annesley said.

“There are a number of companies who have possible solutions, but we’re not near taking anything (to submission).”