The 2026 NRL fixtures have been confirmed in full, and it can now be revealed when each team will have their three byes.

Under the current season format, all teams have three byes throughout the 27 rounds, with a bulk of them over the State of Origin rounds, and one in each of the other weeks throughout the season.

In 2026, the State of Origin period will be scheduled between Rounds 12 and 19.

The Wests Tigers have been drawn to have the first bye of the season for the second time in three years, while the Newcastle Knights will have the bye in the final round of the regular season.

Here is when every bye is scheduled for 2026.

Brisbane Broncos: Round 12, Round 16, Round 19

Canberra Raiders: Round 11, Round 17, Round 26

Canterbury Bulldogs: Round 2, Round 15, Round 17

Cronulla Sharks: Round 7, Round 12, Round 17

Gold Coast Titans: Round 8, Round 13, Round 17

Manly Sea Eagles: Round 3, Round 15, Round 22

Melbourne Storm: Round 15, Round 17, Round 24

Newcastle Knights: Round 12, Round 15, Round 27

New Zealand Warriors: Round 10, Round 14, Round 17

North Queensland Cowboys: Round 15, Round 17, Round 25

Parramatta Eels: Round 12, Round 16, Round 20

Penrith Panthers: Round 12, Round 15, Round 19

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 4, Round 13, Round 16

St George Illawarra Dragons: Round 9, Round 15, Round 19

Sydney Roosters: Round 5, Round 12, Round 17

The Dolphins: Round 6, Round 13, Round 21

Wests Tigers: Round 1, Round 12, Round 23