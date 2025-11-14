The NRLW fixtures for 2026 have been released by the NRL, which will include a staggering 30 double-header fixtures and a regional Magic Round for the very first time.

Preliminary finalists Cronulla Sharks NRLW and Newcastle Knights NRLW will take part in the opening match of the season on July 2 at Sharks Stadium.

This will be followed by a Queensland derby clash between the Brisbane Broncos NRLW and North Queensland Cowboys NRLW later that round as part of a Suncorp Stadium double-header with the men's team.

Fans will have to wait until Round 5 to witness the highly anticipated grand final rematch between the Brisbane Broncos NRLW and Sydney Roosters NRLW, while there are only going to be three five-day turnarounds throughout the entire season in 2026.

For the second time in the competition's history, NRLW will have its own Magic Round next season, with all 12 teams heading to Wagga Wagga in Round 5.

Other key dates for next season include the Women's State of Origin series, which will begin at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on April 30, followed by two games in Brisbane and Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium (May 14) and Cbus Super Stadium (May 28).

“By every measure, the Telstra Women's Premiership is the premier elite women's football competition in Australia and the Pacific," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“The 2025 season delivered more live ball and ball in play than ever before, along with a record number of golden point matches. In an intense 11-round competition, every moment on the field matters for every club."

“This season the draw delivers a more even distribution of double-header fixtures between the clubs, giving more fans across Australia and New Zealand the chance to experience the women's and men's Premiership on the same game day."