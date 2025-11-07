The 2026 NRL draw has leaked, and it's not looking good for a few Sydney teams.

The opening rounds of the 2026 NRL season are set to be thrown into chaos, with the Matildas' Asia Cup campaign forcing multiple Sydney clubs to start their seasons away from home, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters will all be forced on the road due to stadium unavailability, as Accor Stadium and CommBank Stadium are locked in for women's football fixtures.

In a first for the code, the NRL draw has been designed by AI technology, adding another layer of intrigue to what's already shaping as one of the most complex schedules in league history.

The 2026 season will officially launch a week after the Las Vegas double-header, with the Melbourne Storm to kick off the Australian leg on Thursday, March 5 at AAMI Park.

Defending premiers Brisbane Broncos will then begin their title defence the following night at Suncorp Stadium on March 6, after returning from the World Club Challenge against Hull KR in the UK.

The women's Asian Cup tournament, starring Mary Fowler and the Matildas, has seized key venues in Sydney and on the Gold Coast, including Accor, CommBank, and Cbus Super Stadium, leaving NRL clubs scrambling for early-season alternatives.

For new Titans coach Josh Hannay, the venue squeeze means his first two games in charge will likely be away from home, while Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo faces a brutal travel stretch returning from Las Vegas before another potential road trip in Round 2.

The Bulldogs and Rabbitohs are expected to spend the first three weeks of the season away from Sydney, with Accor Stadium unavailable until March 21, when the Asian Cup Final concludes.

The NRL is still finalising elements of the draft draw, which currently has the Cronulla Sharks and Dolphins pencilled in as home-game hosts for Round 1.