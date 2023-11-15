The dust has settled from the release of the NRL draw, and while fairness is never possible, the Origin period is always a bug bear of fans.

Zero Tackle have analysed the strength of every team's schedule during the Origin period to determine just how bad your team has it.

For the purposes of this, we are stating that the Origin period starts in Round 13 (the round leading into Game 1 of the series when players will sit out and teams have byes) and concludes with Round 20 (the round after Game 3).

In that period, the rounds are as follows.

Round 13: Before Origin 1, five games, seven byes.

Round 14: After Origin 1, seven games, three byes.

Round 15: Full round between Origin 1 and 2.

Round 16: Before Origin 2, five games, seven byes.

Round 17: After Origin 2, seven games, three byes.

Round 18: Full round between Origin 2 and 3

Round 19: Before Origin 3, five games, seven byes.

Round 20: After Origin 3, seven games, three byes.

Use the drop down menu below to navigate between each club.