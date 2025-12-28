Josh Schuster has shut down any idea of a coffee meeting with Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold, as it is unlikely to lead to a contract.

The former Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward was spotted having coffee with the Manly mentor on Sunday morning, with the image obtained by journalist Michael Chammas.

In his post on social media, Chammas confirmed Seibold and Schuster remain close friends.

Zero Tackle have since learned that there was nothing to the coffee, with Schuster telling us it was simply him and Seibold catching up.

Schuster, now 24, played under Seibold at Manly in the final years of his stint at the club, and it's understood the pair have remained close friends.

Once one of the game's most talented youngsters, Schuster played 50 games for Manly in the second row and then at five-eighth, having captained the New South Wales under-18 team when he was progressing through pathways.

The Sydney-born player left Manly at the end of 2024, and eventually signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but an ill-fated one-year stint didn't see him make it onto the field in first-grade.

It's understood Schuster still wants to pursue a career in rugby league, but is working through mental health issues at the present time.

The forward and five-eighth, who has also played one Test for Samoa, is not currently contracted for 2026.