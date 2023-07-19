The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed that veteran utility Jake Granville will continue his career for another year.

Granville, who has played for the Cowboys since his third season in the NRL in 2015, was part of the famous premiership team in the same season.

Despite rumours he was set to hang the boots up, the 34-year-old, who has changed his game from that of a starting hooker into that of Mr. Fix It for Todd Payten, will go one another year.

The extra season should allow Granville to notch up 200 games for the Cowboys, with the first ten of his career coming for the Brisbane Broncos - if he reaches 200 games for the Townsville-based club, he will earn automatic life membership, which would be a fitting way to go out for the club champion.

Despite his age, his utility value still presents plenty for coach Payten, with Granville playing 18 games this season, where he has added 2 try assists and tackled at almost 92 per cent in a litany of different positions.

Cowboys general manager of football Michael Luck said the club was "ecstatic" that Granville would continue for another year.

“We're ecstatic Jake has decided to extend for another year,” Luck said in a club statement.

“His output on the field this year playing primarily in a new position as a middle forward has been exceptional, but the fact he has taken it in his stride and excelled comes as no surprise to anyone inside our club.

“He sets standards in his preparation, the way he trains and how he recovers – he is the perfect example for our younger players to show what it takes to be a long-term NRL player.

“We're thrilled to have Jake in our playing group for another year.”