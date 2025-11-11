Following a shocking Brisbane Broncos exit by Coby Black on Tuesday, rugby league fans took to social media to voice their concerns.

With Jonah Pezet's impending arrival at Red Hill in 2027 being reported as a major contributor behind Black's exit, many argued the Broncos have made the wrong call spending big cash on the former at the cost of the latter.

NRL agent Braith Anasta has since dismissed claims that Pezet will earn close to $900,000 per season, responding directly to speculation on social media.

The comment came after fans questioned Pezet's reported salary on Instagram, with Anasta, who manages the playmaker, clarifying his client's paycheck.

“They didn't pay him anywhere near that. Not even close. Broncos won't regret [signing him],” he said under an Instagram post.

Pezet recently signed with the Broncos from 2027, joining from the Melbourne Storm as part of the club's long-term halfback succession plan following Adam Reynolds' eventual retirement.

The 22-year-old is expected to compete for the No.7 jersey alongside Tom Duffy, following the departure of young gun Coby Black to the Canberra Raiders.