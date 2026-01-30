The North Queensland Cowboys enter 2026 as one of the competition's most under pressure teams.
There is simply no doubt on that front.
Todd Payten is a man who has, frankly, underachieved with his side since taking over. There have been finals appearances, but the consistency hasn't been there, and 2025 saw another downturn for the North Queensland outfit.
That shouldn't be happening to a team playing with the likes of Scott Drinkwater, Tom Dearden and Jeremiah Nanai.
What is clear is that the Cowboys need to turn things around if the playing group want to avoid a cull, and if Payten wants to continue in his job.
And there are some enormous selection questions facing the Cowboys as they head into the new year surrounding both their young talent and veterans alike.
What position does Jaxon Purdue play?
Purdue is one of the fastest rising talents in the game, but the biggest question surrounding his future away from the contract table might well be what his best position is.
He seemed to play his best footy during 2025 in the centres, but that is ultimately not the position he or his coaching staff want him to play long-term.
Todd Payten has already said as much this pre-season, with Purdue reportedly doing most of his pre-season reps at halfback.
His kicking game leaves a lot to be desired though, and it's unclear if that is the best way forwards for him, the Cowboys, or the form of Tom Dearden.
Dearden himself could be in line for the number seven jersey, but it's Jake Clifford - who found success when he was on the park with the Cowboys during 2025 - who would feel aggrieved if he isn't running out to start the season in Las Vegas.
Tom Duffy's departure does impact their depth in the halves, and it wouldn't surprise to see Purdue there at some point, but starting in the centres seems the likely best result.
They are all good questions, sir.
To me, the fact that you are asking them tells me that the Cowboys recruitment and retention strategy is flawed and they have too many middling-price players, rather than a fewer high-priced, better guys plus a bunch of cheap juniors coming into the squad.