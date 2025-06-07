The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged three players from the two matches on Friday night, with a North Queensland Cowboys duo facing suspensions.

Due to incidents in the first ten minutes of their match against the Melbourne Storm, John Bateman and Viliami Vailea are both facing a one-match ban, which could be increased to two games if they decide to contest the charge and are found guilty.

Vailea was hit with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge on Nelson Asofoa-Solomona. Meanwhile, Bateman got caught tripping Shawn Blore and was done for Grade 2 Dangerous Contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news surrounding the two players continues the club's woes after they lost 38-14 to the Storm despite dominating possession throughout the clash.

"It's just pure disappointment, we didn't make a good team earn anything," coach Todd Payten said.

"When you crack so easily on your tryline, and then just give them leg up after leg up with tackle four or five penalties, play one, two errors, so it probably should have been more, to be fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's frustrating and burning inside. I hate when we beat ourselves, and I felt like tonight we did exactly that."

The MRC also charged Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Blake Lawrie but is only facing a fine of $1000-1500.