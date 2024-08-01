Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o is contracted with the club until the end of 2027, and it now appears that's exactly the way it will stay.

It has been something of a roller-coaster for the Penrith winger so far this week.

Reports first emerged that To'o was being 'shopped' around by the Panthers, with the club looking to potentially move on the winger from the final three years of his deal.

Penrith's salary cap is well known as being stretched, and it appeared To'o may have been considered an expendable asset despite the fact he had signed well under market value on his current deal to remain at the foot of the mountains long-term.

Penrith Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron quickly hit back, saying To'o was not for sale.

The story then shifted with it emerging that To'o and his management may have been the side pushing for the release, with To'o likely chasing a more accurate reflection of his market value on the open market.

It's understood however that Penrith and To'o's management met on Thursday, with it resulting in the winger re-committing to the Panthers for the remainder of his deal.

In a short Instagram story, the winger confirmed that was the case.

"Thanks for all the support fams [sic]. Nothing to see. Not going anywhere, no shopping here. Let's get it," To'o wrote in the story.

It will come as a welcome relief to Panthers fans, with reports from both News Corp and Channel 9 alleging that his concerns over his future and the direction of Penrith were "heard and resolved" during the meeting on Thursday.

To'o didn't train with the club on Wednesday as the situation regarding his immediate and long-term future became murkier, although it's understood he was ill.

To'o is believed to be on a deal around $650,000 per year at the foot of the mountains.