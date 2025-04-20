The NRL's match review committee have confirmed Penrith Panthers' hooker Mitch Kenny has been charged over a hip drop tackle that was missed by the on-field officials and bunker during Saturday evening's win over the Sydney Roosters.

The incident came early in the contest, with Kenny appearing to commit a clear hip drop tackle on Roosters' forward Nat Butcher.

He was able to get up and play the ball, and no review of the incident was able to be completed, but he would shortly come from the field with an MCL injury, while Kenny continued in the contest.

He has now been slapped with the more serious Grade 2 charge, which normally is in line with players sin binned on field.

As it's a second offence on Kenny's rolling 12-month NRL judiciary record, he will face a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea, or three matches should he fight and lose at the panel.

It's a blow Penrith simply didn't need after their first win in several weeks on Saturday evening, with the men from the foot of the mountains sitting at the wrong end of the ladder after a quarter of the season.

Kenny was joined on Sunday morning's charge sheet by opposition Naufahu Whyte, who was slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first-half shot on Lindsay Smith. He will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the panel.

Billy Walters was the only other player charged from Saturday's games out of the earlier contest, which the Broncos lost to the New Zealand Warriors in golden point.

Go Media Stadium NZW 20 FT 18 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Walters was hit with a Grade 1 crusher tackle on Warriors' outside back Ali Leiataua, and will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses, given it's his second offence.

All three players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be heard on Tuesday night when Manly prop Toafofoa Sipley has already been locked in to face the panel after being referred directly over a hip drop tackle of his own on Thursday evening during a loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons.