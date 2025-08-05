The NRL has announced the draw for the 2025 Pacific Championships, scheduled to take place in October and November this year.

The draw will see matches held primarily in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, while CommBank Stadium in Sydney will host the final of the 2025 Pacific Championships.

Countries included in the men's tournament are the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

Meanwhile, the women's competition will feature Australia, Cook Islands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

“The images of a sea of red jerseys and Tongan flags at last year's Final in Sydney, the big crowds in New Zealand and the hero's reception for the teams playing in Fiji and PNG were massive moments for rugby league last year," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“Nothing stirs the emotions and inspires players or fans quite like the pride for their nation, and there is no greater example of the unique passion and energy that international rugby league brings than what we witness during the Pacific Championships.”

2025 Pacific Championships Draw

Pacific Cup - Men

Sunday 19th October: New Zealand vs Samoa @ Eden Park

Sunday 26th October: Samoa vs Tonga @ Suncorp Stadium

Sunday 2nd November: New Zealand vs Tonga @ Eden Park

Sunday 9th November: Final @ CommBank Stadium

Pacific Cup - Women

Sunday 19th October: New Zealand vs Samoa @ Eden Park

Sunday 26th October: New Zealand vs Samoa @ Suncorp Stadium

Sunday 2nd November: New Zealand vs Australia @ Eden Park

Sunday 9th November: Final @ CommBank Stadium

Pacific Bowl – Men

Saturday 18th October: Fiji vs Cook Islands @ Santos National Football Stadium

Saturday 25th October: PNG vs Cook Islands @ Santos National Football Stadium

Saturday 1st November: PNG vs Fiji @ Santos National Football Stadium

Pacific Bowl – Women

Saturday 18th October: PNG vs Cook Islands @ Santos National Football Stadium

Saturday 25th October: Tonga vs Cook Islands @ Santos National Football Stadium

Saturday 1st November: PNG vs Tonga @ Santos National Football Stadium