The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed they will officially put the sold-out sign up at the Gabba on Saturday evening.

The club has been forced away from their traditional Lang Park home ground for a pair of games during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which also impacts the availability of the Sydney Football Stadium, Accor Stadium and AAMI Park.

Brisbane's first game at the oval venue - which is the home of cricket in the city and the Brisbane Lions in the AFL - comes on Saturday evening in Round 18 against the Dolphins, while they also host the Sydney Roosters in a Thursday evening blockbuster during Round 22.

The change of venue hasn't been able to keep fans away from the Broncos and Dolphins though, with the club confirming on Friday evening that no tickets remain for the contest.

It will be the second meeting of the NRL's newest rivalry after the Dolphins were granted the competition's 17th licence for the 2023 season. The first was played in front of 51,047 fans at Suncorp Stadium in what was a Dolphins' home game, with the Broncos running out narrow 18 points to 12 winners.

The Gabba, which will undergo significant renovations before the 2032 Olympics where it will be the main stadium, currently has a capacity of 32,000.

The switch to oval stadiums also impacts the Melbourne Storm, who drew over 26,000 to Friday night's blockbuster against the Penrith Panthers at Marvel Stadium.