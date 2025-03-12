The NRL has confirmed the same eight referees who took charge of matches during Round 1 of the season will hold their positions into Round 2.
Refereeing criticism was mostly absent from the first round of the season, in a welcome relief for the competition.
Round 2, headlined by Sunday afternoon's clash between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers which will be officiated by Grant Atkins, also features games between the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs in a rivalry game that Ashley Klein has been appointed to, and the Manly Sea Eagles travelling across the Tasman alongside referee Adam Gee to play the New Zealand Warriors.
Here are all the Round 2 appointments.
2025-03-13T09:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-03-13T09:00:00Z
DOL
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
2025-03-14T07:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-03-14T07:00:00Z
MAN
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Chris Butler
2025-03-14T09:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-03-14T09:05:00Z
SYD
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
2025-03-15T04:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2025-03-15T04:00:00Z
SOU
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
2025-03-15T06:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-03-15T06:30:00Z
CRO
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
2025-03-15T08:35:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-03-15T08:35:00Z
BRI
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
2025-03-16T05:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-03-16T05:05:00Z
WST
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
2025-03-16T07:15:00Z
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN
2025-03-16T07:15:00Z
GLD
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Chris Butler