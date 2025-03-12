The NRL has confirmed the same eight referees who took charge of matches during Round 1 of the season will hold their positions into Round 2.

Refereeing criticism was mostly absent from the first round of the season, in a welcome relief for the competition.

Round 2, headlined by Sunday afternoon's clash between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers which will be officiated by Grant Atkins, also features games between the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs in a rivalry game that Ashley Klein has been appointed to, and the Manly Sea Eagles travelling across the Tasman alongside referee Adam Gee to play the New Zealand Warriors.

Here are all the Round 2 appointments.

Gerard SuttonMatt Noyen and Kasey BadgerAshley Klein

Adam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Michael WiseChris Butler

Todd SmithBelinda Sharpe and Phil HendersonGrant Atkins

Ashley KleinDrew Oultram and Kieren IronsKasey Badger

Liam KennedyJarrod Cole and Tyson BroughGerard Sutton

Wyatt RaymondDave Munro and Dan SchwassMatt Noyen

Grant AtkinsChris Sutton and Belinda SharpeKasey Badger

Peter GoughJon Stone and Damian BradyChris Butler