The NRL has confirmed the same eight referees who took charge of matches during Round 1 of the season will hold their positions into Round 2.

Refereeing criticism was mostly absent from the first round of the season, in a welcome relief for the competition.

Round 2, headlined by Sunday afternoon's clash between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers which will be officiated by Grant Atkins, also features games between the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs in a rivalry game that Ashley Klein has been appointed to, and the Manly Sea Eagles travelling across the Tasman alongside referee Adam Gee to play the New Zealand Warriors.

Here are all the Round 2 appointments.

 2025-03-13T09:00:00Z 
    $1.57   KNIGHTS TO WIN
 
DOLPHINS TO WIN   $2.40    
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2025-03-13T09:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLKnightsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

2025 NRL Season Guide

DOWNLOAD NOW FOR FREE!

 2025-03-14T07:00:00Z 
    $3.00   WARRIORS TO WIN
 
SEA EAGLES TO WIN   $1.40    
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2025-03-14T07:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLWarriorsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-03-14T09:05:00Z 
    $1.08   PANTHERS TO WIN
 
ROOSTERS TO WIN   $8.00    
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2025-03-14T09:05:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLPanthersRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

 2025-03-15T04:00:00Z 
    $1.45   DRAGONS TO WIN
 
RABBITOHS TO WIN   $2.75    
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2025-03-15T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLDragonsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Kasey Badger

 2025-03-15T06:30:00Z 
    $3.10   COWBOYS TO WIN
 
SHARKS TO WIN   $1.37    
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2025-03-15T06:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLCowboysSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

 2025-03-15T08:35:00Z 
    $4.20   RAIDERS TO WIN
 
BRONCOS TO WIN   $1.23    
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2025-03-15T08:35:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLRaidersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Matt Noyen

 2025-03-16T05:05:00Z 
    $2.15   EELS TO WIN
 
WESTS TIGERS TO WIN   $1.70    
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2025-03-16T05:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLEelsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Kasey Badger

 2025-03-16T07:15:00Z 
    $1.43   BULLDOGS TO WIN
 
TITANS TO WIN   $2.85    
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN   
 2025-03-16T07:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLBulldogsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Chris Butler