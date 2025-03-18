The NRL have confirmed the same group of eight referees will again take to the field this weekend with no changes for Round 3 of the NRL season.

That comes despite a handful of decisions being widely criticised last weekend, with two in particular made by bunker official Chris Butler during the Warriors win over the Sea Eagles raising eyebrows.

Butler will this weekend sit in the bunker for the match between last year's grand finalists in Melbourne and Penrith, while it'll be Adam Gee on field in that game.

The Queensland derby between the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys will be overseen by Todd Smith, while the western Sydney derby between the Eels and Bulldogs will be refereed by Wyatt Raymond.

Here are all the appointments for Round 3.

Adam GeeDavid Munro and Phil HendersonChris Butler

Ashley KleinDrew Oultram and Tyson BroughLiam Kennedy

Todd SmithChris Sutton and Belinda SharpeMatt Noyen

Gerard suttonKieren Irons and Jon StoneChris Butler

Peter GoughMichael Wise and Jarrod ColeGrant Atkins

Liam KennedyZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick PelgraveMatt Noyen

Wyatt RaymondPhil Henderson and Damian BradyGerard Sutton

Grant AtkinsDave Munro and Matt NoyenAshley Klein