The NRL have confirmed the same group of eight referees will again take to the field this weekend with no changes for Round 3 of the NRL season.

That comes despite a handful of decisions being widely criticised last weekend, with two in particular made by bunker official Chris Butler during the Warriors win over the Sea Eagles raising eyebrows.

Butler will this weekend sit in the bunker for the match between last year's grand finalists in Melbourne and Penrith, while it'll be Adam Gee on field in that game.

The Queensland derby between the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys will be overseen by Todd Smith, while the western Sydney derby between the Eels and Bulldogs will be refereed by Wyatt Raymond.

Here are all the appointments for Round 3.

 2025-03-20T09:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2025-03-20T09:00:00Z 
   PEN
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-03-21T07:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2025-03-21T07:00:00Z 
   SYD
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

 2025-03-21T09:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2025-03-21T09:00:00Z 
   NQL
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Matt Noyen

 2025-03-22T04:00:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
 2025-03-22T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
Referee: Gerard sutton
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-03-22T06:30:00Z 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2025-03-22T06:30:00Z 
   WST
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

 2025-03-22T08:35:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-03-22T08:35:00Z 
   NEW
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Matt Noyen

 2025-03-23T05:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2025-03-23T05:05:00Z 
   CAN
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

 2025-03-23T07:15:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2025-03-23T07:15:00Z 
   CBR
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein