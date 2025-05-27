Despite a shortened round of rugby league, the NRL's match review committee were kept busy, dishing out nine charges.

Three of those have resulted in suspensions, impacting the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders, while another six players will face a monetary penalty.

That includes Josh Curran of the Canterbury Bulldogs, who only returned from a previous suepsnion in Canterbury's heavy loss to the Dolphins on Thursday.

Here are all the charges from Round 12.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Curran, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine.

The Dolphins

Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Parramatta Eels

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

Haumole Olakau'atu, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.