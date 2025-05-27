Despite a shortened round of rugby league, the NRL's match review committee were kept busy, dishing out nine charges.
Three of those have resulted in suspensions, impacting the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders, while another six players will face a monetary penalty.
That includes Josh Curran of the Canterbury Bulldogs, who only returned from a previous suepsnion in Canterbury's heavy loss to the Dolphins on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the charges from Round 12.
2025-05-22T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
8
FT
44
DOL
Crowd: 10,412
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Josh Curran, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine.
The Dolphins
- Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-05-23T10:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
30
FT
10
MAN
Crowd: 13,425
Parramatta Eels
No charges.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Haumole Olakau'atu, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.