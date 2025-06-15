Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima has explained a free meal was behind handing the ball off to Herbie Farnworth on Saturday evening during the club's rout of the North Queensland Cowboys.

Coming at the back end of the game - which finished 58-4 - and with the result already beyond doubt, Nikorima appeared to be in a try-scoring position, open over the line, but decided to hand the ball off to Farnworth.

The Englishman would take delight in scoring, and extending his streak to eight games in a row with a four-pointer.

Speaking to ABC Sports after the game, Nikorima said he wouldn't be paying for dinner.

"I think that's eigth in a row now, and he told me he'd shout me dinner if I gave him a try, so free feed for me," the five-eighth said.

The try was the eighth in the ten-try rout for the Dolphins, with Ray Stone crossing in the 72nd minute, and then Nikorima himself making the most of a second opportunity to score to close the scoring for the game.

The exceptional performance for the Dolphins marked their second game in a row with more than 50 points, having thrashed the St George Illawarra Dragons 56 points to 6 last weekend in Brisbane.

Prior to their bye, the Dolphins had also beaten the Canterbury Bulldogs 44 points to 8, meaning the club have put on 158 points in their last 3 games, moving to a seven and seven record, and sixth spot on the NRL ladder with the second best points differential in the competition.

Nikorima has had four assists and two tries during that run of games, while halves partner Isaiya Katoa has also had four try assists.

The Dolphins travel to Perth next week to clash with the struggling Newcastle Knights, before playing the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Brisbane, and then having a bye in Round 19.