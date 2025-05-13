Canberra Raiders forward Matty Nicholson is facing a long spell on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery on a syndesmosis injury anf fractured fibula.

Any hope of a speedy return for Nicholson - who has been a breakout player for the Raiders this year following his move from England - has been dashed with the news.

Scans confirmed the worst after he was taken from the field during Saturday afternoon's dismal fadeout against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

At one point, the Raiders led the game 20 points to nil, before being overrun 32 points to 20 in the second half.

The Raiders confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Nicholson is undergoing surgery today, and will then commence what is expected to be a 12-week period to recover and return to the field.

That will see him drop out of the fourth-placed Canberra outfit for three months, with the most likely return date being in Round 23 against the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday, August 8.

The Raiders have two byes during that period, so he will miss an expected ten games, including all of those during the State of Origin period where he would have been expected to take on a bigger role with Hudson Young a likely inclusion for Laurie Daley's New South Wales Blues outfit.

Nicholson will begin his sideline stint by missing this Sunday afternoon's Round 11 clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Ricky Stuart will likely look to Simi Sasagi to come into the second-row, unless he moves Zac Hosking from prop back onto the edge.

The Raiders have more options in the middle than they do on the edge, so that would look the most likely option for coach Stuart, particularly with the likely return of Corey Horsburgh from a last minute scratching last week to fill the void in the middle third.

Teams will be named for Round 11 at 4pm (AEST).