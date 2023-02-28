When Nicho Hynes left the Melbourne Storm in search of a starting spot, not even he could've envisaged what was coming his way.

Less than 12 months after playing his final game for the Storm, Hynes was a starting halfback sitting second on the NRL ladder, a Dally M draped around his neck and a member of a New South Wales camp midyear.

He had worn the No. 7 jersey just once before moving to Cronulla, now Nicho wants to be a Shark for life.

The stars aligned for the Shire-based club last season, and Hynes wasn't the only new face on the block. Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes joined the club as did rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who's already had his contract extended after a single year at the helm.

If Hynes has it his way, he'll be next.

"Look, I love this place and I've made it really clear I love this place. I started my career at the Sharks under Fitzy and he just re-signed and I'd love to finish my career under Fitzy," Hynes told AAP.

"I can't see myself pulling on another jersey at the moment." Hailing from the Central Coast, Hynes is just 100km away from his childhood home in Gosford, a short trip that he and Fitzgibbon undertook whilst the coach attempted to sign him from the Storm. It was the moment that won Nicho over, and the halfback doesn't just want himself and his coach to ink new deals, but all of his team-mates as well. "I'd like to keep this whole playing group together," he continued. "We're building something nice and it's pretty special to rock up to training every day with this group who all have a common goal, which is to win a premiership. "Look at the Penrith Panthers, who have kept their team together for an extended period of time. "The Melbourne Storm, they kept their team together. The Roosters, when they win a competition, they all keep their team together. "So that's what I want to do. I want to keep this team together as much as possible and win a premiership. That's every rugby league player's dream: to win a premiership and I want to do that. "If I have to re-sign to do that, then 100 per cent I will. Yeah, I love this place. I love the fans, the beach. It's me and why wouldn't I?" Hynes is expected to be named in this afternoon's team list, but is no certainty to play after picking up a calf complaint. The halfback has been given until the captain's run on Friday to prove his fitness, otherwise Braydon Trindall will step up to the plate. It'll be a September preview at PointsBet Stadium after Hynes slotted a field-goal to beat the Rabbitohs at home last year, only for South Sydney to get their revenge in the semi-finals, sending Nicho and co packing after a 38-12 defeat.