The Cronulla Sharks will face a monumental decision off the field, with Nicho Hynes facing suspension from the opening weekend of the finals series.

The star halfback, who piloted his side to a Round 27 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday evening at Homebush, was penalised and placed on report for a hip drop tackle during the closing stages of the match, which, by that stage, was already well and truly over.

Hynes seemed to swing around the back of the tackle out of control, but did unintentionally land on the leg and ankle of Marcelo Montoya.

The tackle was missed originally, but Montoya was forced from the field with what is now believed to be a serious ankle injury, with Hynes placed on report a few minutes later.

The NRL's match review committee have elected to charge Hynes with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge, which, even as a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, lands him with a one-match suspension if he accepts the early guilty plea.

If he heads to the judiciary and loses, he will face a second match.

A one-match ban would rule him out of an elimination final against the Sydney Roosters next weekend, while a two-match ban would rule him out for either a follow-up semi-final, or Round 1 next year. That game could yet be swallowed by the pre-season All Stars match.

Alternatively, Hynes may head to the judiciary with a challenge to downgrade the tackle to a Grade 1, which would land him with a fine.

Teig Wilton was the only other player charged on Saturday for a careless high tackle on Lachlan Galvin during the 69th minute, but he will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses for the Grade 1 charge.

No other charges were handed out from the earlier games as the Penrith Panthers got the better of the St George Illawarra Dragons, or the Gold Coast Titans' win over the Wests Tigers.

Hynes and the Sharks must decide on their plea by midday (AEST) on Monday, with any potential hearing to be heard on Tuesday evening.