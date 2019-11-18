The Golden Boot award was handed out over the weekend, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named as the winner of the men’s award.

Tuivasa-Sheck had performances including a game-high 234 run metres against the Lions in their first Test, as well as a game-high 201 metres in Test two last week.

He was also the best in the Kiwis’ 26-4 loss to the Kangaroos, running 167 metres and grabbing the assist for his side’s only try.

Basically, for what it is – an INTERNATIONAL award – Tuivasa-Sheck is more than a worthy winner.

However, according to Fox Sports’ Mark St John, the award “has become a farce and is ignoring the proud history of what was once the game’s highest individual honour.”

St John goes on to state Tedesco’s achievements for 2019, but see if you can pinpoint what’s wrong with them.

Tedesco has claimed the Kangaroos’ Harry Sunderland medal, State of Origin’s Wally Lewis Medal, NSW’s Brad Fittler Medal, the NRL’s Dally M Medal, the Sydney Roosters’ Jack Gibson Medal and the Player’s Champion award. He also won his second consecutive premiership with the Roosters.

St John reeled off seven achievements for Tedesco (which showcases just how brilliant he was this season, don’t get me wrong), but only one of them is relevant to the Golden Boot award.

Plus, and this might be the biggest issue with Tedesco’s resume, Australia played just two Tests in 2019, compared to the Kiwis’ four.

There’s just no way Tedesco would (or could) win the award playing half of the games Tuivasa-Sheck played.

If you think we’re being harsh, have a look at some of the replies to the original article.

Maybe he should play well in international games and then he will — Rabbitoh Robert (@RabbitohRobert) November 17, 2019

This is very poor take. Australia don’t play games therefor he didn’t win. The criteria don’t have to change to suit Australia. The Kangaroos should be playing more games! — Fraser Kendall (@fraserkendall) November 18, 2019

This article shows exactly how dumb the writers at fox sports are.

The golden boot is awarded based on performance at international level, not club or state. He was not the best international performer, he wasn’t even the best fullback

This is not journalism, this is whining. — Hayley Thrupp (@Hayleyyemma) November 18, 2019

Q: "Siri, give me today's dumbest take on Rugby League." — The Cumberland Throw (@EelsTCT) November 17, 2019

Tedesco may have been the best rugby league player across 2019, but RTS was the grandest on the international stage, and there’s no doubt about that.