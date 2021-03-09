Off-contract Newcastle flyer Edrick Lee is set to test the open market for the 2022 season, with some fears the Origin winger could have already played his final match in the red and blue.

According to The Newcastle Herald’s Barry Toohey, the former Canberra and Cronulla speedster is set to depart the Knights at the end of the season due to salary challenges at the club.

Knights make huge call on Edrick Lee's future https://t.co/hTrjKlzvdc — Newcastle Herald (@newcastleherald) March 5, 2021

Currently battling a foot injury, Lee has been held to just 25 games with the Knights since joining the club from the Sharks at the end of the 2018 season.

It is also being reported that Lee might have already played his final game with the Novacastrians, as the WWOS’ The Mole reports Lee could be heading for the door earlier than expected.

A suitable destination for the powerful flyer could be the Storm, with Lee’s cousin Brenko currently thriving under Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy.

The Storm would also be looking to fill the pending void of winger Josh Addo-Carr, who will trade the purple for a Bulldogs jumper at the end of this season.

Lee made his Origin debut last year in the Maroons’ season-deciding victory, with Lee penciling his name into the try-scorers tally.

The 28-year-old has scored a total of 59 tries from his 116 games in the NRL, with his debut coming in 2012 with the Raiders.

The Knights currently boast an exciting range of outside players on their list who could look to take the reigns over from Lee.

Centres Hymel Hunt, Bradman Best, Dominic Young and Jacob Kiraz are all primed to be handed plenty of opportunities under coach Adam O’Brien in 2021.