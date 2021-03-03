Good news Newcastle fans! Young gun Bradman Best has officially signed on.

As first reported by Fox Sports on Monday, the 19-year-old centre has put pen to paper on a contract extension with the Knights until 2024.

Best cemented himself in the Knights’ squad during season 2020, scoring eight tries from 11 games and frightening opposition with his 103kg frame.

Prior to this, the young gun impressed with junior club Woy Woy Roosters, scoring seven tries from five appearances, before earning his NRL debut at the end of season 2019.

Knights Head of Recruitment said Best’s signature was significant for the club.

“We’re extremely thrilled to extend Bradman’s contract until the end of 2024,” Zammit told newcastleknights.com.au.

“He’s a wonderful person and local product who has worked his way through our system and will be a long-term player at our club.”

Embed from Getty Images

Best was thrilled to commit his future to Newcastle, declaring his love for the club.

“I’m really happy to secure my future and am proud to be Knight until 2024,” he said.

“I love this club. So does my family, with both Newcastle and the Central Coast being a home for us.

“We are just over the moon and now I can’t wait to get out on McDonald Jones Stadium in front of big crowds again”.

After re-signing Best, the Knights will reportedly now shift their focus to locking away veteran halfback Mitchell Pearce.

Pearce, who switched from the Roosters in late 2017 as a marquee signing, is on track to sign a 12-month contract extension according to Fox Sports, which will keep him in Newcastle until the end of 2022.

The Knights will be aiming to make it back-to-back finals series appearances in season 2021 after they finished seventh on the ladder in 2020.

However, their campaign ended in abrupt disappointment, going down 46-20 to the Rabbitohs in week one of the finals.

Adam O’Brien’s men kick off their 2021 campaign next Friday night at McDonald Jones Stadium when they take on Canterbury-Bankstown.

Their last meeting turned out bad for Newcastle, going down 12-18 to the Bulldogs in Round 11 last year.

With the signature of Best and a solid foundation to spring from, 2021 could be an exciting year for the club.