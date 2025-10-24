The Newcastle Knights have made a major signing coup, landing one of the best rugby union prospects from across the ditch.

Continuing to rebuild their roster in both the NRL level and in the lower grades, the Knights have turned their attention to players outside of Australia and in the 15-man code.

This has seen them sign highly-touted prospect Tom Perkins to a four-year contract after he captained the famed Nelson College 1st XV and represented the Under-18s New Zealand Schools side against Australia, per Nelson App.

It is understood that he was discovered by the club's Head of Recruitment, Peter O'Sullivan, after impressing in a pre-season rugby union match earlier in the year, in April.

The latest New Zealand prospect to make the switch to rugby league, Perkins' move to the 13-man code follows the signings of Harry Inch to the New Zealand Warriors and Saumaki Saumaki to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“I was presented with an awesome offer which was hard to resist. It was compelling," he told the publication.

“I came home from playing against Australia this month and had a few decisions to make. University was definitely something I wanted to prioritise.

“The school was announcing the awarding of scholarships to New Zealand universities and I had been lucky to get one to Otago.

"As I was going up to the stage, our careers lady said Tom won't be accepting that as he is going to rugby league

“I didn't really consider moving to league at all back then. I had my head down concentrating on college rugby.

"I had moved from lock to No.8 and my aim was to make the New Zealand Schools side. I just wanted to put all my energy into that."