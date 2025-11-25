The Newcastle Knights have landed a new signing, recruiting the younger brother of star hooker Wayde Egan from the New Zealand Warriors.

A member of the Warriors squad for the past two seasons, Tallan Egan has decided to return to New South Wales and has signed a new deal with the Knights.

This will see him play for the club in the upcoming Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

Able to play a variety of positions, including at fullback and in the halves, the Lithgow Storm junior has already racked up an impressive array of highlights, which included scoring a hat-trick against the Kaiviti Silktails.

“I used to think when I was little, Wayde playing NRL, I always looked up to him, to go live with him and even play with him and get the opportunity is unreal," Tallan told 1News in 2024.