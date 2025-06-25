The Newcastle Knights may have missed out on securing several high-profile names recently, but the club have decided to extend the contract of an impressive young forward.

Debuting in Round 14 against the Manly Sea Eagles, Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana has been one of the shining lights for the Knights this season and has shown that he will be a key piece for the club moving forward.

Although his game time has been limited during his time on the field, he has made 28 tackles (93.3 per cent efficiency) with 112 running metres.

Already contracted until the end of 2026 where he will be upgraded to the Top 30 roster, the Knights have now further extended Salesa-Leaumoana's contract for an extra 12 months until 2027.

“Elijah is a powerful middle forward who has earned an upgrade to top squad in 2026, along with a further extension to 2027," said Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan.

“He worked really hard in the off season and applied himself in the lower grades to earn an NRL debut, handling every step along the way.

“He looks a player of the future and another great story for our pathways program.

“It's proven that development clubs win premierships, and with players like Elijah, Jermaine and Fletcher gaining invaluable NRL experience, we believe the Knights are well placed for the future.”