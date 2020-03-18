The Warriors will stay in Australia and remain committed to the 2020 NRL season.

With the club currently based in NSW’s Kingscliff, there is speculation that the team could opt to move back to New Zealand after their round two clash with Canberra.

However, Warriors owner Mark Robinson has declared that the club is committed to the staying in the competition.

Of course, we’ve got to do everything we can to keep looking after our obligations,” Robinson told The Sydney Morning Herald.



“Going forward they are happy to play as long as the competition is running. The boys are pretty happy to stay. We will do everything we have to do to honour our agreement with the NRL.

“I think we just do it. It’s like going on a six-week rugby league tour to England.

“I was having a yarn with them last night, telling them it could be worse. You could be in Italy stuck in an apartment.

“They are in a resort here, they’re training, they’re happy.

“They had two go home, one just had a baby and one’s expecting one, but the rest of them are happy to stay. It’s good for their character.”

Robinson was impressed with the support from rival clubs and the NRL to help keep the competition alive.

“We kept about six or seven young NSW Cup boys here and (the NRL) said we can put them in our roster,” Robinson said. “We might have about 26 or 27 here, that should get us through for a little while. If anyone gets injured, we can send them straight back. “The Broncos have given us access to their feeder clubs and a few other clubs said the Warriors can use their players.